Susie Long Pitt, age 69, of Franklin, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab in Franklin, Ky.
Susie was a Logan County native born Oct. 2, 1951, to the late William B. Long and Mattie Lou Johnson Long. She was a social worker in Simpson County and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mattie Long, and a sister, Linda Lou Adams.
Susie is survived by two daughters, Robin Michelle Dellantonia and husband Michael of Franklin, Ky. and Brandy Lynn Wilson of Franklin, Ky.; two brothers, Larry Long of Olmstead, Ky. and Jeff Long of Russellville, Ky.; one sister, Donna Long Hinton of Clarksville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Susie Long Pitt will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Wilbur Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Sept. 24 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Beau Cowles, Jordan Wilson, Colton Wilson, Demetrics Brown, Hunter Hinton, and Johnny Long.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
