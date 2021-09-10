Lorene Hutto, age 81, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 07, 2021, at her home.
Lorene was a Logan County, Ky. native born March 22, 1940, to the late Jimmy Herbert Farmer and Dovie Mai Adamson Farmer. She was retired from Emerson Electric and a founding member of Northside Church of Christ. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Robbie Sweetsir; brothers, William Douglas Farmer and Winford Farmer, and sisters, Frances Pearson and Evelyn Hinton.
Lorene is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard Hutto; two sons, Jim Kelly of Chandlers, Ky. and Darrell Oakley and wife, Kelly of Russellville, Ky.; three daughters, Carol Davis and husband Brad of Cross Plains, Tenn., Mary Hutto of Westfield, Mass. and Susan Lee and husband Justin of Russellville, Ky.; five brothers, Fletcher Farmer and wife Mildred of Russellville, Ky., James Farmer and wife Gloria of Russellville, Ky., David Farmer and wife April of Tennessee, Harold Farmer and wife Linda of Tennessee, and Glenn Farmer of Tennessee; two sisters, Helen Canler and husband Hoppy of Russellville, Ky. and Doris Fuller and husband Johnny of Russellville, Ky.; 11 grandchildren, Rachel Huff and husband Andy of Louisville, Ky., Emily Cherry of Bowling Green, Ky., Christopher Allen of Russellville, Ky., Heather Allen of Russellville, Ky., Brittany Coles and husband Kris of Bucksville, Ky., Macy Hewitt and husband Derrick of Cross Plains, Tenn., Matthew Oakley of Bowling Green, Ky., William Oakley of Louisville, Ky., Kaitlyn Oakley of Bowling Green, Ky., Layla Lee of Russellville, Ky., and Waylon Lee of Russellville, Ky., and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Lorene Hutto will be conducted Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Chris Kramer and Brent Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are David Guion, Matthew Oakley, William Oakley, Christopher Allen, David Huff, and Leland Cherry.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
