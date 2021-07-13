Carroll Eugene Boswell, 83, of Bowling Green, Ky., entered into rest Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
The Bragg City, Mo. native was born June 17, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents George Eldon and Bonnie Lee Hunter Boswell.
Carroll was a retired supervisor from General Motors. His greatest joy in life was being called “Pappy.”
Survivors include the love of his life, having been married 62 years. Deanna Sinclair Boswell; three sons. John M. Boswell (Jana), Carroll Jeffrey Boswell (Donna), and Joseph D. Boswell (Kelly); one sister, Connie Pixley; two brothers, Eldon Boswell (Suzzane) and Thomas Boswell (Shirley); six wonderful grandchildren, Alex Boswell (Kayla), Hunter Boswell (Jessica), Taylor Boswell (Andy), Johnnie Mikel Boswell, Olivia Franco (Ricardo), and Vanessa Meagher (Stephen), and three precious great-grandchildren, Briella Rose Boswell, Cooper Alexander Boswell, and Alastor Bourke Meagher.
Private family visitation and funeral services were held at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
