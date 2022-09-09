I seem to be bombarded daily with this statement, “Works can never get one to heaven” I most wholeheartedly agree that one can never do enough works to earn a place in heaven. Then that leaves us with faith, but will faith get us to heaven? We know that we must have faith, for without faith it is impossible to please God (Heb. 11:6), right? We can believe and have faith in God, but is faith alone enough to be pleasing to God? James 2:17-26, explains it all perfectly. Even so faith, if it has not works, is dead, being alone. So this puts a hole in the balloon that says we can be saved by faith alone, for even the devils believed and trembled. Was not Abraham, who had faith, justified by works when he offered Isaac his son upon the alter? We can plainly see how his faith, backed by his works, was made perfect. For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.
While we are no longer under the old testament, the law of Moses, we must know that it is still profitable for our leaning (Rom. 15:4). We can get a glimpse of how the mind of God deals with mankind in (Gen. Chapter 6). When God saw that His creation was continually evil on the earth, He was grieved, and decided to destroy all air breathing life with a great flood. But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord, for he was a just man who walked with the Lord. We must take note that God did not say, “Go sit in the shade while I prepare an ark for the salvation of you and your kin” What He did say was, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood.” God then went into great detail of exactly how the ark was to be built. Thus did Noah, according to all that God commanded him, so did he. We cannot know exactly how long it took Noah to complete the ark, but we can be sure it took many years. God gave Noah work to do to be saved, just as He gives us work to do to be saved. Since the Lord is the same, yesterday, today, and forever (Heb.13:8), we can be sure He will deal with man in the same manner today. In the book of Joshua we see how the Lord plainly gave the land, flowing with milk and honey to the children of Israel. Did they simply walk in and inhabit the land, after they were given this gift? Not so, this land was occupied by many kingdoms that first must be conquered and expelled. A long hard road lay ahead for the children before they could inherit this gift from the Lord. God promised them the city of Jericho, and then gave them specific instructions as to exactly how this feat was to be accomplished. When they followed the Lord’s instructions to the letter, the walls fell down flat and the city was theirs for the taking. The Lord has promised us heaven in the by and by, if we live according to His rules and do His work until we die, then, and only then, a crown of life will be awarded to us (James 1:12, II Tim 4:8).
The conclusion of the whole matter is that we are neither saved by faith alone, or works alone. We must have both faith and works to be pleasing to God Almighty, to have any hope of heaven on that great day of judgment. Are you ready?
