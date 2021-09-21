Regina Kay Brooks, age 61, of Navarre, Fla., passed away Sept. 3, 2021.
Regina was born in Chicago, Ill. on Feb. 6, 1960, to Linville Ray Hutchings and the late Jewell Hutchings.
Regina is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ray Hutchings.
Regina is and is survived by her father, Ray Hutchings (Coleen); husband of 43 years, Roy Brooks; son, Roy Earl Brooks, Jr. (Angela) of Navarre, Fla.; daughter, Heather Michelle Brooks of Mobile, Ala.; a sister, Melinda Peay of Russellville, and four grandchildren, Fatima, Hedwin, Celistia, and Shala.
Funeral services for Regina Brooks will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Richard Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
