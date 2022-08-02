Earnest Fred Pierce, 94, of Dunmor, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Jacob Hunt officiating. Burial followed in the Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, July 26 from 1 p.m. until service time.
