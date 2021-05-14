Earl Kirkman, 89, of Allegre, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 12 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Harrison officiating. Burial followed in the Kirkman Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began at the church Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until time of service. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
