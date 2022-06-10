Deborah L. Thornberry, 74, of Union, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on May 7, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Rosa Minard Foster.
Deborah worked as a registered nurse at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky. She was a member of the American Nursing Association and a member of Triples Crown Golf Association.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Thornberry; children, Donovan (Holly) Kash, Michelle (John) Greathouse, and Missy Kramer; brother, Mike (Marcia) Foster; sister, Mary Kay (Bill) Washburn; sister-in-law, Patti (Bob) Wynn; nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation began Thursday, June 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. Deborah’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 410017. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
