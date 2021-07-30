Ricky Earl Price, age 62, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
Ricky was born in Warren County, Ky. on April 21, 1959, to the late Leslie Beachump “Pete” and Louise (Johnson) Price. He was a member of the New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, retired from E. R. Carpenter as a Line Supervisor, and worked in Floor Installation.
Ricky is preceded in death by five brothers, Chandler Price, Charlie Price, Tommy Price, Billy Wayne Price, and Roy Lee Price, and two sisters, Shirley Ashby and Debbie Price.
Ricky is survived by his two daughters, Angie Jenkins (Robert) of Lewisburg and Jessica Kennedy (Cliff) of Russellville; a brother, Kenny Price (Karen) of Auburn; three sisters, Jean Thompson (Jack) of Russellville, Linda Brady (Wayne) of Auburn, and Mary Obenchain (Charlie) of Auburn, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ricky Price will be conducted Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Bobby Lynn Roberts and Bro. Jason Roberts officiating with cremation to follow. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, July 29 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.