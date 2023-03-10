Charles Michael Parker, 73, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Russellville.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Hap Hewgley, Billy Bingham and Warren David Wright officiating. Burial followed in Russellville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation began at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of the service.
