Linville Lyle McKinney, 79, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was born Sunday, Nov. 14, 1943, the son of the late Windell McKinney and the late Almanell Garrett McKinney. He was the husband of the late Shirley Lacy McKinney. He was a Quality Control Inspector for the Eaton Corporation and also worked for various other places: Weaver Welding, Biltrite, Easy Way, the old Sewing Factory in Russellville, and Cutler-Hammer in Bowling Green for many years. Linville also attended Epley United Methodist Church.
Surviving are daughter, Talia McKinney Collins (Patrick) of Lebanon, Ohio; son, Eric McKinney (Barbara) of Sharon Grove Ky.; two granddaughters, Tamryn Claire Collins, and Shana Marie Collins, both of Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers, Ricky McKinney (Stephanie) of Sharon Grove Ky., and Rayburn McKinney of Benton, Ky.;
He was predeceased by sisters, Christine McKinney and Rita McIntosh, and brothers, Urel McKinney and Randall McKinney.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY; with Bro. Travis Bryan officiating. Interment will be in the Jarrett Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Price Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, 4205 Hillsboro R. Ste. 200, Nashville, TN 37215. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
