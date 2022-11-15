Tina Brumfield, 47, of Sharon Grove, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Reverend Jerry Sweeney and Reverend William Pierce officiating. Burial followed at the Bivins Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m.
