Baby Millie Marie Bowles, 7 months old, of Russellville, passed away May 28, 2021, in the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Hampton and Bro. Brad Rogers officiating. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, May 30 from 2 p.m. until time of service.
