Pauline DeVasier, age 92, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. DeVasier was a Logan County native born Dec. 14, 1928, to the late John Eugene Bond and Eva Grace Smith Bond. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by one daughter, Janice DeVasier of Bowling Green, Ky.; one son, John DeVasier and wife Dafnel of Bowling Green, Ky.; three sisters, Nell Violett of Cartersville, Ga., Gina Brockmire of Chapel Hill, Tenn., and Johnnie Ellen Taylor of Russellville, Ky.; one grandson, Lee DeVasier and wife Rhea of Crestwood, Ky.; one granddaughter, Megan DeVasier Graham and husband Chris of Bowling Green, Ky.; six great-grandchildren, Ethan DeVasier, Lauren DeVasier, Easton Graham, Ethan Graham, Jackson Graham, and Charlotte Graham, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Pauline DeVasier will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Hildabrand officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Please observe CDC Guidelines of six feet social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
Pallbearers are Jack Campbell, Jerry Thompson, Easton Graham, Chris Graham, Ethan DeVasier, and Lee DeVasier.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
