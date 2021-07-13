James Floyd Graham, 82, of Louisville, formerly of Todd County, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Signature Health Nursing Home in Louisville.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, July 17 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at the Todd County Meadow Haven in Elkton. There will be a visitation and service with a meal to follow on Friday, July 16 in Louisville.
