Ferald Lynn Funk, age 83, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home.
Ferald was born in Logan County, Ky. on Sept. 12, 1939, to the late Estill Taylor and Mary Edith (Orange) Funk. Ferald was a member of the North Side Church Of Christ, worked as a police officer with Russellville Police Department, Adairville Police Department, and Elkton Police Department, and retired after 22 years with the Logan County Detention Center.
Ferald is preceded in death by a son, Edward Glenn Funk; brother, Hoy Eugene Funk, and sister, Barbara Fay Funk.
Ferald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Funk; son, Everette Lynn Funk of Russellville, Ky.; two daughters, Deborah Ann Dossett of Russellville, Ky. and Michelle Renea Jenkins (Calvin) of Russellville, Ky.; a brother, Gerald Glenn Funk (Faye) of Russellville, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Ferald Lynn Funk will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Smith Cemetery with Chris Kramer and Don Billingsly officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
