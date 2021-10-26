Tony “Red” Abbott, age 55, of Morgantown, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Red was born on Friday, March 25, 1966, in Butler County, Ky. to the late William Otho and Marth Neely Abbott. He was a lifetime member of The North American Hunting Club and The National Wild Turkey Federation. Red was a jack of all trades, he enjoyed Jeep trail riding, gun sports, hunting, and fishing.
Tony “Red” Abbott is survived by his wife, Glenda Cox Abbott of Huntsville, Ky.; two sons, Cory Abbott and wife Stephanie of Sharon Grove, Ky. and Shelby Abbott of Huntsville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Austyn, Dixie and Millie Abbott all of Sharon Grove, Ky., and one brother, Mike Abbott wife Lisa of Huntsville, Ky.
Funeral services were held at the Jones Funeral Chapel on Monday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy McIntosh officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery where Donnie Woolridge, Jordan Borders, Aaron Jones and Cory, Shelby and Mike Abbott will serve as pallbearers. Visitation began on Monday, Oct. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Red at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Red Abbott.
