Mary Jane Oberhausen, age 75, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Mary Jane was born in Logan County, Ky. on April 2, 1946, to the late Eben Joe and Annie Lee (Dennison) Davenport. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Along with her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her three sisters, Myrtle Barnes, Patricia Graham, and Jo Ann Davenport.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Oberhausen; two daughters, Dana Lynn Gloster (Lance) of Russellville and Sherry Nannette Bell (Raymond) of Auburn; four grandchildren, Andrea Powell, Jennifer Bigbee, Derreck Hooper, and Travis Hooper, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mary Jane Oberhausen were conducted Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Youngblood officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Travis Hooper, Derek Hooper, Timmy Hooper, Ray Bell, Jasmine Bigbee, and Jayla Bigbee.
