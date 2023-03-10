Larry Stephen “Steve” Keithley, 72, of Adairville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Saturday, Oct. 7, 1950, the son of the late Albert Keithley and the late Lonis Swift Keithley. He was the husband of Ramona Grace Keithley of Adairville, who survives.
He was a farmer, employed at Miles Farms and was a member of Dunmor Baptist Church.
Steve is also survived by a son, Stephen Dewayne Keithley of Whitesville.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Hollie McNelly, and his first wife, Paula Kay Keithley.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc., 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg with Bro. Jeremy Whitney officiating. Burial followed in the McPherson Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.