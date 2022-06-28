Andrew Scott Hinton, 38, of Russellville, passed away June 11, 2022, at the TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Andrew was born Nov. 22, 1983, to Carlton Wayne Hinton and Merri Lynn Rajaniemi.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Grace Hinton Law of Clarksville, Tenn.; father, Carlton Wayne Hinton (Belinda) of Russellville; mother, Merri Lynn Rajaniemi (Pete) of Stowe, Maine; brother, Jimmy Hinton (Crystal) of Park City; nephew, Logan Hinton, and niece, Carly Hinton, both of Park City.
Andrew’s family chose cremation and will have a graveside memorial service on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ky. where his ashes will be laid to rest next to his beloved “Mammy.”
