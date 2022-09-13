Minnie Johnson, 91, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Jonathan Haddock and Bro. Glen Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Fitzhugh Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
