Peggy Gill Starks, age 86, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
Peggy is a Logan County native born Jan. 29, 1936, to the late George William Gill and Loleta Kemp Gill. She was a homemaker and member of the Bethany Church of Christ. Along with her parents, he was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmie” Miller Starks, and sister, Shirley Gill.
Peggy is survived by one son, Michael Starks and wife Michelle of Olmstead, Ky.; one daughter, Jamye Stokes and husband Hal of Olmstead, Ky.; four grandchildren, Carol Sanford and husband Jeff of Olmstead, Ky., Laura Thompson and husband Nathan of Olmstead, Ky., John Michael Starks and wife Sara of Lexington, Ky., and Christopher Starks of Lexington, Ky., and six great-grandchildren, Austin Sanford, Bailey Sanford, Keeley Sanford, Avery Thompson, Kendall Thompson, and Michael Lee Starks.
Funeral services for Peggy Gill Starks will be conducted Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Harris Dockins officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, April 2 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Phil Holliday, Scott Nesmith, Stewart Kelley, Trent Martin, Jerry Wayne Johnson, and Mark Riley.
Memorial donations
may be made to the Bethany Church of Christ Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
