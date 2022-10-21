John Kenton “Stony“ Stone, 75, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home. He was originally from Marion, Ind. He then moved to Owensboro and finally to Russellville. He graduated from Brescia College in the 70s and then went on to be a teacher for Owensboro City Schools. After retiring from there, he had a very successful landscaping business known as Prime Designs.
Anyone that knew Stony, would know that he was very musically talented, playing several instruments. He lived for his music and could often be found tinkering on his guitar to the Rolling Stones playing in the background. He was the life of the party and was active in several bands throughout his lifetime. He was an avid hunter and was most comfortable in nature. He was very proud that he played basketball for one of the first basketball teams Brescia had. In his later years, he was a grandpa to three grandkids, Rosie, Tommy, and James, and would take them for rides in his Corvette when they were together.
All his life, he was most proud to be his brother’s brother, his parents’ son, and to carry the Stone name.
He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Stone.
He has survived by his children, John Kenton Stone II and McKenzie Varns; mother, Mabel B. Stone; three grandkids, Rosie, Tommy, and James; brother, Craig C. Stone (Bette), and two nephews, Justin and Nathan Stone, as well as their families.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation began from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, Oct. 13 at the funeral home. Online messages of condolence may be made to www.davisfuneralhome.com
