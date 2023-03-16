Glen Hendricks, age 69, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
He was a Logan County native born Sept. 29, 1953, to the late Joe William Hendricks and Beatrice White Hendricks. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served on the Logan County School Board for 12 years with the Auburn District. He was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Hendricks, and a sister, Patricia Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melinda Mallory Hendricks; one son, Harry Hendricks, Jr. and wife Lauren of Auburn, Ky.; two daughters, Julia Hendricks of Russellville, Ky. and Amanda Hendricks Noel of Russellville, Ky.; three brothers, Joe Wayne Hendricks and wife Cathie of Russellville, Ky., David Hendricks of Russellville, Ky., and Gary Hendricks and wife Teresa of Russellville, Ky., and two grandchildren, Kendall Noel and Hank Hendricks.
Funeral services for Glen Hendricks were conducted Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. at Rich Pond Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Hussung officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Run Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, March 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation was also held Wednesday, March 15 at Rich Pond Baptist Church starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Joe Hendricks, Jr., Bill Hendricks, Jason Hendricks, Adam Hendricks, Adam Bush, and Heath Huff.
Memorial donations may be made in form of donations to Hope House Ministries of Bowling Green. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home Tuesday night, and at the church on Wednesday.
