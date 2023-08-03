Wanda Willis, 79, of Greenville, Ky., passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 28 at 3 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bailey Davie officiating. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, July 28 from 2 p.m. until time of service. Cremation was chosen to follow the service with a private burial to take place at a later date.
