Mary Margaret “Peggy” Herndon Vick, age 89, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 27, 1933, to the late Drury P. and Vera Guion Herndon. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Russellville, Ky., and retired from the Logan County Public Library where she was the assistant librarian. Her two greatest loves were her family and books. Along with her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Owen B. Vick.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, David Vick (Joan) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Dwayne Vick of Savannah, Ga.; her daughter, Diane Cassity (Chris) of Russellville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Heather Powell (Nathaniel) and Carson Vick (Alison) of Knoxville, Tenn., Matthew Vick (Ashley) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Stephen Cassity and Amber Cassity of Bowling Green, Ky.; six great-grandchildren; a nephew, Randy Vick (Amy) of Olmstead, Ky., and a niece, Debbie Knight of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services for Mary Margaret “Peggy” Herndon Vick will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Russellville, Ky. with Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. until service time at the First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the First Presbyterian Church, 159 W 6th St, Russellville, KY 42276.
