Robert Jerry “Bobby Joe” Williams, age 80, of Springfield, Tenn., passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at NorthCrest Medical Center. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Adairville Baptist Church in Adairville, Ky. with Pastor Phillip Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Mr. Williams was born April 19, 1941, in Washington Park, Ill. to the late Joseph Emanual and Evelyn Ramsey Williams. He was a former member of Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, Ill. and Bethel Baptist Church in Troy, Ill. He was a 1961 graduate of East St. Louis, Illinois High School and spent his summers growing up in Adairville, Ky. working in the tobacco fields. He married his wife of 52 years, Nancy Boyles Williams on Aug. 23, 1964, at Adairville Baptist Church. After marriage, Robert and Nancy lived in Russellville, Ky. and he worked at Red Kap. The family moved to East St. Louis, Ill. in 1967, Marine, Ill. in 1971, and Highland, Ill. in 1975. Robert lived there until 2017 when he moved to Springfield, Tenn. after the death of his wife in 2016. During his time in Illinois, he worked for Terminal Railroad and then Eaton B-Line where he was a metal cutter. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking hikes and working puzzles.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Boyles Williams; brother, Ronald Lee Williams, and sister, Donna Sue Dyal.
Mr. Williams is survived by his daughters, Karen M. (David) McKennedy of Springfield, Tenn. and Susan (David) Cooper of Highland, Ill.; brother, Herbert (Kathy) Gibbs of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Olivia Osborn, Timothy (Deanna) Osborn, Abigayle (Clemens) Schollmeyer, and Bradley Cooper; step-grandchildren, Katheryn (Nicholas) Martin and David McKennedy, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Sylas Schollmeyer, Leif Osborn, Nancy Bea Osborn, Laythan Schollmeyer, Agatha Martin, and two on the way; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Penny) Edwards and Pat Boyles; sisters-in-law, Janice Edwards; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Dakota, and his beloved grand dogs, Hudson and Bear.
The family request if so desired memorial donations may be made to HisKidsInc.org or the Alzheimer’s Association.
