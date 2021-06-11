Natashia Noe Hughes, age 48, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home.
Natashia was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on Dec. 10, 1972, to Larry Earl Noe and Jane Sanders Noe. She was a respiratory therapist and member of Post Oak Baptist Church. She was a past president of the Chandlers School PTO and volunteered with the Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
Natashia is survived by her parents, Larry E. Noe and Jane Sanders Noe of Russellville, Ky.; two sons, Wesley Hughes and wife Alexandra of Lewisburg, Ky. and Matthew Hughes of Lexington, Ky.; one sister, Michele Brown and husband Mark of Olmstead, Ky.; one granddaughter, Ilah Grace Hughes; one niece, Kailee Moore, and two nephews, Alex Brown and Sam Brown. She was preceded in death by her son, Dylan Conrad Hughes.
Funeral services for Natashia Noe Hughes will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Stamps and Bro. Wilbur Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, June 11 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Grant Chapman, Jason Hendley, John Wright, Bobby Wilson, Warren Noe, Greg Noe, Dickie Oberhausen, and Brian Rouse.
Memorial donations may be made to The Gideon’s. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
