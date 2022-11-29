Deanna Leigh Pardue, 58, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. Visitation began Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
