It is with great sadness that the family of Shelby Clay Heltsley announces his passing Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the age of 78.
Shelby will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Veronica Ann and his children, Jeff Heltsley (Patricia) and Rex Heltsley (Tammy); sister, Zena Drake (Jerry); four grandchildren, Clay Heltsley, Tabitha Scarbrough (Michael), Dustin Heltsley (Brittni), and Jacob Heltsley, and six great grandchildren.
Shelby was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Ruthie Heltsley, and a sister, Betty Whitman.
Shelby was a member of Horton’s Chapel Church of Christ and was a loving husband, father, and papaw.
Funeral services in memory of Shelby will be held on Saturday, March 13 at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Garry Hill and Paul Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13 after 11 a.m. at Price Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Horton’s Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery, Belton, Ky.
Due to current mandates set forth by the governor of Kentucky, there is an occupancy limit of 75 inside the funeral home facility, not including funeral home staff or officiating clergy. It is also required that a mask be correctly worn at all times while inside the facility.
