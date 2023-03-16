George Earl Lockhart, 77, of Franklin, Ky., passed away March 10, 2023, at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel. Burial followed in the New Friendship Baptist Church. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 15 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.