Randy Ray Dulworth, 61, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Randy was born in Kokomo, Ill. on Nov. 7, 1960, to the late Chester Edward and Margaret Louise (Lyons) Dulworth. He attended Woodlawn Baptist Church and worked as a mechanic and ironworker. He is preceded in death by a brother, Chester Dulworth.
Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Glenda Dulworth; three daughters, Kimberly Dreise (Aaron) of Morgantown, Ky., Keri Lewis (Jonathan) of Morgantown, Ky., and Nikki Richardson (J.P.) of Russellville, Ky.; two brothers, Steven “Flash” Dulworth of Auburn, Ky. and Daniel Dulworth of Louisville, Ky., and six grandchildren, Mia Thomas-Lewis, Kaylee Dreise, James Richardson, Jaxson Lewis, Abagail Dreise, and Gunnar Richardson.
Visitation for Randy Dulworth was held Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 4-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
