Lucille Elaine Sweatt, age 75, of Cadiz, Ky., formerly of Russellville, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospice in Lexington.
Lucille was born in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 4, 1945, to the late Harvey O. and Mary Margaret (Harbison) Price. She was a member of the First General Baptist Church in Russellville and retired from Red-Kap. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Mac Williams and Owen Sweatt, and three brothers, James Price, David Price, and Floyd Wayne Price.
Lucille is survived by her companion, Joe V. Taylor of Cadiz; three sons, Dale Richard Johnson of Rockfield, Shannon Wade Johnson of Park City, and Brian Scott Johnson of Russellville; two brothers, Glenn Price of Indianapolis, Ind. and Ronnie Price of Russellville; a sister, Judy Brown of Meadow Vale, Ky.; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Lucille Sweatt will be conducted Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at the First General Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Morgan officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Shannon Johnson, Scott Johnson, Dale Johnson, Marty Taylor, Van Taylor, and Matt Wagoner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.