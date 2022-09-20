Joseph Gray “Joe” Vick, age 84, of Louisville, Ky., a Logan County native, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Joe was born in Elizabethtown, Ky. on June 23, 1937, to the late Raymond Oaks Vick and Cassie Ola (Harris) Blewett. Joe was a Baptist and a United States Army veteran of Vietnam. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Vick, and two sisters, Margie Glover and Virginia Wilson.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy Loraine Vick; daughter, Julie Katherine Koenig (Mark), of Sulphur, Ky.; two sisters, Nancy Gaines of Auburn, Ky. and Linda Brantley of Louisville, Ky.; a half brother Bill Blewett of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Parker, Jacqueline, Ashley, and Alisha, and three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Levi, and Adrian.
Joe had chosen cremation and his ashes will be buried at a later date in the Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Ky.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., Louisville KY 40206.
