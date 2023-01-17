Mrs. Arttie Faye Cook, age 57, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 a.m. to funeral service time. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Ky.
Arttie was born on Jan. 5, 1966, in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late, John C. King and the late Martha May (Miller) King. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Ricky Louis Cook; a grandson, Parker Boyd; brother, Jerry King; sisters, Gracie Berry (husband, J.C. Berry), Lottie May Rojas, and Susie Schoenborn, and a sister-in-law, Wanda Moore.
She is survived by five sons, Jason Cook (Jessica) of Franklin, Ky., Roger Boyd of Auburn, Ky., Joshua Boyd (Pea) of Bowling Green, Ky., Dustin Cook (Cindy) of Auburn, Ky., and Tommy Cook (Kelsea) of Auburn, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, Grant Cook, Abbey Cook, Jordin Boyd, Bryson Boyd, Camden Boyd, Ayden Mitton, Izzabella Cook, Adyson Barton, Bennett Barton, and Kenzie Barton; four brothers, Paul King (Theressia), Phillip King, Andy King, and Sammy King (Brandi); two sisters, Mildred Reynolds (James) and Sadie Fugate (Bo); one brother-in-law, Ron Schoenborn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her best friend, Marion Ramsey; work daughter, Rachel Haley (Kevin); work son, Josh West (Tinker), and her fur baby, Bitsy.
Arttie is of Baptist faith. She was formerly employed with Berry Plastics, formerly called the Kendall Company. Arttie enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters, sons, grandchildren, and all of her family and friends. She liked country cruising and walking on the beach. Arttie loved being a mother and making her home gorgeous.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at, www.stjude.org
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
