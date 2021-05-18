George D. Brown, 83, of Elkton, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at Elkton Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Keith and Mr. Jeff Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will begin at the church Tuesday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 19 from 12 p.m. until time of service. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
