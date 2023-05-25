Carolyn Ann Spohn, age 76, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home.
Carolyn was born in Bellville, Ill. on April 9, 1947, to the late Melvin and Margaret (Summers) Covington. She was a Baptist and worked as a cook. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Earl Spohn, Sr.; five brothers, Melvin Covington, Jr., David L. Covington, Larry Wayne Covington, Michael Richard Covington, and Steven Blake Covington; three sisters, Betty L. Forgy, Darlene Goodman, and Gail Jean Roe, and a granddaughter, Alyssa McGahee.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Ralph Spohn, Jr, (Donna) of Morgantown, Ky. and Randy Spohn (Shelley) of California; two daughters, Carma McGahee (Greg) of Russellville, Ky. and Teresa Marie Barnett (Jimmy Dale) of Russellville, Ky.; three brothers, Ronnie Covington of Hopkinsville, Ky., Kenny Covington of Russellville, Ky., and Troy Covington of Lewisburg, Ky.; three sisters, Debbie Covington (Milton) of Lewisburg, Ky., Kathy Irvin (Leon) of Lewisburg, Ky., and Brenda Shutts (Matt) of Sharon Grove, Ky.; 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Carolyn Ann Spohn will be conducted Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Rev. Ralph Spohn, Jr. and Josiah Spohn officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Brair Spohn, Jacob Spohn, Carson Hayes, Mason Winter, Ralph Earl Spohn IV, Dusty McGahee, Ralph Spohn III, Billy Spohn, Randy Spohn, Jr., Ryan Spohn, Milton Covington, and Leon Ervin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.