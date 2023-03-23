John S. Ferris, age 81, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
He was born May 28th, 1941, in Shelbyville, Ind. He was the son of the late Harry Ferris and the late Betty Taylor Ferris. He graduated from New Palestine High School, Ind. in 1959. He attended Purdue University and was in the United States Army (1st Armored Division) Fort Hood, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Ferris; his daughter, Jesica Ferris Campbell (Jason Campbell) and their two children, Jackson and Jailyn Campbell; his daughter, Jaclyn Ferris, and her sons, Noah and River Lynch.
John was active in both business and civic activities in the Russellville and Logan County communities. He was Chairman of the board and board member of Citizens/First Southern National Bank, the Logan County Industrial Development Authority, LEAD Board for Economic Development, member of the Logan County Fair Board, President/Board member of Logan County Southern Conservation District, member of the board of directors for the Logan County Country Club, and founder of the Logan County High School Bass Fishing team. He was active in several farm agencies. He owned several businesses including K-T Harveststore here in Logan County, Cumberland Harvestore based out of Lexington, Ky., and KY Glass Lined Tanks. (Blue glass fused to steel storage tanks across Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee).
An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing with his many partners and also was very successful with his thoroughbred racehorses including local legend, Logan County.
John had three loves in his life: his family, his horses, and his work.
A Celebration of Life for John S. Ferris will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Romans officiating. The family will receive guests Saturday, March 25 at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service time of 4 p.m.
