Elsie Ann Hallman Squire, 68, passed out Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Morton, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with burial following at the Ann Hummer Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 19 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
