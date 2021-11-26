Glendal Blake, 91, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Miller and Dennis Eason officiating. Burial followed in the Clifty Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m until service time.
