Jack Arnold Crossley, age 77, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away Oct. 2, 2022, at his home.
Jack was born in Logan County, Ky. on Nov. 20, 1944, to the late Levi Thomas Crossley and the late Osie (Knight) Crossley. Jack served as a magistrate for the 2nd District for 12 years, farmed, retired from BTR, and worked for South Logan Water Association. He is a United States Army veteran and a member of Berea Christian Church. He is preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Warden.
Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Crossley; two daughters, Stacy Crossley of Russellville, Ky. and Meg Crossley of Olmstead, Ky.; two grandchildren, Kolyn Cole and Zaeza Williams, and sister, Diane Hightower (Ike) of Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services for Jack Arnold Crossley were conducted Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Pastor Dan Lovell officiating. Entombment followed at the Russellville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation began Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Earl Moberly, Justin Heidel, David Sharp, Rob Williams, Jimmy McDonald, and Michael Brookshire. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Logan County Fiscal Court, W. L. Moore, and Drexel Johnson.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Best Friends Animal Rescue, the Berea Lords Acre Day Fund, or Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
