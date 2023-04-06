Alfred Ray Hudnall, 78, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with Hospice Care in his son’s home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Brother Colton Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Rock Springs Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. and Thursday, April 6 from 12 p.m. until time of service.
