Anna Lisle Threlkeld, 96, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her residence.
Lisle was born in Lebanon on Nov. 3, 1926, to the late George Dugan Harrison and Anna
Mae (Duncan) Harrison. After graduating from Lebanon High School, she graduated from the Cades Nursing Program at St. Joseph Infirmary in January 1948. She married Thomas Gilhooley Threlkeld and they lived in Louisville. where he graduated from U of L Medical School and moved to Russellville in 1954. Lisle is a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a recipient of the Diocese of Owensboro Sophia Award.
Lisle is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Thomas Gilhooley Threlkeld; and survived by her five children, Mike Threlkeld (Janice) of Knoxville, Tenn., Tommy Threlkeld (Carolyn) of Lexington, Mary Crit Johnson (Danny) of Lewisburg, Ann Duncan Shifflett (Fount) of Russellville, and Meg Hancock (Gary) of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her strong commitment to her faith and church, Lisle had many other interests. Her love for Russellville inspired her to perform numerous community activities. She served as a hospital auxiliary volunteer where she was president. In her early life, she was a registered nurse and felt at home in the hospital setting. Lisle was a
Girl Scout leader frequently having her entire garage filled with cases of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Do-Si-Dos. Whatever school activity any one of her five children were involved in (and there were many), whether it be home room mother, fund raising for an athletic team, volunteering in the front office, she embraced. When asked to help with any endeavor that made Russellville a better community, she always said yes.
To say Meme loved golf would be an understatement. She was a long-time member of the Russellville Country Club and played frequently. She won the Women’s Club Championship. There was a love of competition that was also fiercely displayed on the bridge table. Losing 50 cents to friends and competitors did not sit well.
But most important to Lisle was her family. Her love for “Doc,” her husband, would fill an ocean. Her kids did so many things to drive any mother crazy but she kept her sanity and loved each one of them as if they were an only child. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lit up her life. She was truly an inspiration and treasure.
A Celebration of Life Service with Holy Mass will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ken Mikulcik officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers include Robert Threlkeld, Clay Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Michael Threlkeld, Bennett Kizer, Jonathan Fox, Dave Johnson and Welch Liles.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to Hosparus of Bowling Green. Envelopes will be available at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.