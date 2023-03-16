Marecia Jean Skipworth, 39, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Skipworth and Bro. Tony Blake officiating. Burial followed in the Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
