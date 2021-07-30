Sharon Ann Hadden, 68, of Russellville, formerly of Todd County, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Bond and Rev. Danny Laster officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m.
