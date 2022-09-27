William Douglas “Doug” Kimbro, 71, of Lewisburg, Ky. passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Brooks officiating. A private burial will be in Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
