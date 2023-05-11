Timmy Wayne Harris, 50, of Elkton, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Friday, May 5m 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will begin Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m. at the Eastside Baptist Church in Russellville with Bro. Bobby Forshee officiating. Burial will follow in the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Saturday, may 13 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
