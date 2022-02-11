Lucille Nunn Lyne, 98, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in her Russellville, Ky. home, her children and friends at her bedside. Lucille lived a life filled with joy, adventure, and love. Whether you knew her as Mrs. Lyne, Lucille, Big Louie, or Gran, you knew her spirit, her inimitable style, and you could never forget her laugh.
She was an only child whose mother, Lucille Eason, died soon after childbirth, the first of many tragic episodes that could have hobbled lesser spirits. Not so with the girl born Mary Katherine Eason, but renamed for her departed mother. Lucille’s life would be defined by an open heart and the kind of joie-de-vivre that took her from Dyersburg to Denver, Ft. Pierce, Fla. to Havana, Cuba, and once, on 48-hours notice, to Hong Kong, because, Why Not?
Orphaned after her father’s death when she was seven years old, Lucille was raised in Colorado by an aunt and uncle. Summers were spent on a family farm in Dyer County, Tenn. About both places, she had the fondest memories.
Lucille is one of the last of us who lived through the Second World War and embodied to her last breath the resilience of the Greatest Generation. She gave birth to her first child shortly after her new husband, McDonald Forcum, shipped out to the Pacific in 1943, and returned to Knoxville to graduate, daughter Donna in tow, from the University of Tennessee.
She raised three more children, Geoffrey, Lucianne, and Buck, in Dyersburg, Tenn. before moving, in 1961, to Russellville, Ky., where she lived for the rest of her life. She remained a steadfast Vols fan despite living in a sea of Kentucky Blue.
The adventures she amassed along the way are too numerous to mention, but if you knew her for any length of time, that is, more than two-and-a-half minutes, you heard a story that left an impression. An impression that she gave, without a hint of ego, of a Force of Nature. With as much humility as hilarity, she could hold forth with the best, a raconteur per excellence until the very end.
“Love is the Thing,” sang Lucille’s favorite, Nat “King” Cole. She lived it, always thinking of others, whether her family or community members in need. She worked tirelessly for her beloved Trinity Episcopal Church in Russellville, where she attended services and will be laid to rest. She founded and spearheaded, for more than 60 years, the Trinity Thanksgiving Bazaar to raise funds for the church by canning, preserving, jellying, and baking for months in preparation. It was an incredible annual feat by a woman devoted to her faith and her second family at Trinity. She lavished the same affection on her children and grandchildren, creating unforgettable holidays for crowds big and small. And until the age of 91, driving to Nashville frequently — often at alarming speeds — to see her family, loaded down with homemade soups, casseroles, vegetables, and other edible “I love you’s.”
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Lyne, and children, Geoffrey Forcum and daughter Donna Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Lucianne Wilt (Toby); her son, Buck Forcum; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was dearly cared for many years by her beloved Patricia Rust assisted by her sister, Lisa Wix, and daughter, Tammy Grayson. A special thanks to them for giving her so much comfort for so long.
More than anything, Gran enjoyed time with those she loved, and when it was time to leave, she rarely said goodbye. Instead, before taking off in a whirlwind, she said with a hug and wave, “Love, Love!” It was a double-helping of her greatest gift, to tide us over until next time. From your family Gran, and from all who knew you, until we meet again in Heaven, “Love, Love.”
Memorial services for Lucille Nunn Lyne will be conducted Monday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Russellville with Rev. Geoffrey Butcher and Rev. Michael Volman officiating with burial to follow in the Trinity Garden Columbarium. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Women, P.O. Box 162, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available at the church.
