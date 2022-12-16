Born on Aug. 28, 1923, Sara Margaret Goldsmith Maynard was the daughter of Francis “Edgar” and Sarah Isabelle “Pink” Aspray Goldsmith of Milan, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Guy E. Maynard who passed away in 2020 at the age of 96. Sara was also preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Tulos “Dillard” Goldsmith, Francis Flora “Flo” Goldsmith Rorick, Laymon Thomas “Pete” Goldsmith, and twin brothers, James Edward Goldsmith and Norman Lee Goldsmith.
Sara Maynard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Suzanne Clark (Billy), Janet Hunt (Ray), Marilyn Ross, and Cindy Wagster (Frank). Sara and Guy were blessed with 6 granddaughters, Michelle Clark Prince (Ronnie), Sara Elizabeth Kemp, Amanda Kemp Weedman (Jonathan), Carmen Wagster New (Nathan), Brooke Wagster and Adrienne Wagster. Their great-grandchildren are Jackson Prince and Taylor Prince.
Sara and Guy graduated from Milan High School in the class of 1941, enjoying a sweet courtship during their high school years. Sara graduated as valedictorian of the 1941 class and attended Austin Peay State University after earning a scholarship of $150 to pay for her expenses for an entire year of college. With the advent of World War ll, her college year was cut short due to a job opportunity for her at the Milan Army Ammunition Plant in the accounting department. She gladly accepted the job to help support herself and her parents. Guy enlisted in the Army and served 3 years in the Philippines. Upon his joyful return, they married in Corinth, Mississippi on April 19, 1946. They were both employed by the Milan Arsenal at the time of their marriage. Guy worked at the Milan Arsenal for 44 years. Sara ended her employment and became an accomplished homemaker after the birth of the first of their 4 daughters.
Sara was a homemaker who was an excellent mother, cook, seamstress, and gardener. She assisted in picking cotton from the Maynard family’s “cotton patch” and making treats for neighbors who helped pick the cotton. She cared for loved ones who were elderly, often on a daily basis. When her daughters were in college, she began volunteering at the Mustard Seed Store which began as a clothing ministry by First United Methodist Church for those in need. It grew to become a United Way Agency that now clothes and feeds hundreds of low-income residents in the Milan area. Sara played a pivotal role in overseeing the business of the Mustard Seed Store during her 35 years of volunteer service, and she encouraged the extension of the Mustard Seed to include a soup kitchen named after the late Paul Poole, one of the many Catholic supporters of the Mustard Seed.
In 2009, Sara Maynard was named Milan’s Woman of the Year, recognizing her tireless efforts in serving those in need over many years. It was a surprise presentation with her family present as she humbly accepted the award.
Sara’s dedication to her family and church was endless. She took great joy in cooking for her family and preparing foods for church activities and for friends. Visits by her loving granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren perhaps brought her the most joy! Sara was also a voracious reader of novels and studied her Sunday School literature faithfully. Sara’s faith in Jesus Christ was evident in all she did, and she was an active member of the Wesley Circle and all missions of First United Methodist Church in Milan throughout her life. In the last few years, when she could no longer attend church services, she enjoyed watching the televised services of the Union City Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where her daughter, Marilyn, was pianist.
A memorial service will take place at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Glenn Watts of Union City officiating. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service, but friends are invited to greet the family following the service.
Sara’s family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives who have called and sent cards and flowers over the past several years. They also wish to acknowledge the consistent, compassionate, and loving care given to Sara by the staff of Dogwood Pointe Senior Living and Caris Hospice.
The family requests that any donations be made in memory of Sara Goldsmith Maynard to The Mustard Seed or First United Methodist Church of Milan, Tenn.
Bodkin Funeral Home, 731-686-3111.
