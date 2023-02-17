John D. Oberhausen, 82, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Russellville, passed on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Vivian K. Oberhausen and Ruby (Gray) Oberhausen; brothers, Kenneth, Bobby, Bill, Joe and Mike Oberhausen; and sisters, Jaunita Carneal, Elizabeth Mason and Kathy Flood.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline M. Oberhausen; sons, John Oberhausen, Rob Oberhausen (Lynn), Randy Harris (Angie), and Ryan Harris (Sara); daughters, Tracy L. Oberhausen and Hollie McCulley (Marc); grandchildren, Taylor Oberhausen, Troy Oberhausen, Mikayla Ogle (Clayton), Brendon Harris, Madison McCulley, Charlotte McCulley, Zack Harris and Cole Harris; great-grandbaby, Nash Ogle; brother, Ben Oberhausen (Patsy); sisters, Lolita Bryant, Margaret Ryan McKoy (Joe) and Linda Alexander; and many friends, family, nieces and nephews.
As per his request wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home.
